One juvenile shot in West Toledo early Sunday

The incident took place in the 3600-block of Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue. The juvenile was transported to a hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One juvenile was taken to the hospital following a West Toledo shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place in the 3600-block of Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue.

Toledo Police responded to a call of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police found a juvenile suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The juvenile was then transported to the hospital.

Police confirmed that the juvenile was shot in the back by an unknown suspect. There is no word on his condition at this time.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.