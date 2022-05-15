21-year-old killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

Toledo police say a man was shot in a car in an alley near Upton Ave. and Isherwood St. just before 1 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video comes from a story that aired on May 14.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in central Toledo according to Toledo police.

The shooting happened in an alley extending off of Upton Ave. near the 2200 block of Isherwood St. just before 1 p.m.

Police say Cayvon Wells was shot at least one time. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died as a result of his injuries.

A Toledo police sergeant on the scene says Wells was shot while in a car.

After the shooting police were investigating a car that appeared to have come to a stop in the brush next to the alley.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violent crimes that stretches back weeks in the city, including a homicide that claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Saturday night on Brame Place in west Toledo.