One dead, one wounded after shooting in central Toledo Friday

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed at Lawrence Avenue near Delaware Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday night. Another 22-year-old man is recovering from gunshot wounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old-man was shot dead in central Toledo Friday night. Another 22-year-old man was also shot but is expected to recover.

The shooting happened in the 2,500 block of Lawrence Avenue near Delaware Avenue.

Toledo Police say they were called to investigate a ShotSpotter alert at 11:02 p.m. Before officers arrived to the scene, Jalon Colbert, 26, was transported to a hospital by car after suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Colbert died as a result of his injuries.

A second victim, Javon Ballard, 22, also arrived to a hospital by car and was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Ballard's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Police say they found shell casings among other evidence at the crime scene.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.