Amir Hashim, already charged in shooting, indicted for murder in separate incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man already facing charges for shooting another was indicted Thursday for the murder of an 18-year-old in a separate incident.
Amir Hashim, 19, was indicted for the murder of 18-year-old Phillip Cunningham, who was found dead April 25. Toledo police found Cunningham with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 2200 block of Lagrange Street.
Hashim was previously arrested May 10 and charged with another shooting. On May 5, 57-year-old Ernest Artis was shot twice by Hashim after an argument on Yates Street near Lagrange, according to police.