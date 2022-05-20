Amir Hashim, already charged in shooting, indicted for murder in separate incident

Hashim was indicted for the April murder of Phillip Cunningham.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man already facing charges for shooting another was indicted Thursday for the murder of an 18-year-old in a separate incident.

Amir Hashim, 19, was indicted for the murder of 18-year-old Phillip Cunningham, who was found dead April 25. Toledo police found Cunningham with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 2200 block of Lagrange Street.