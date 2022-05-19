Man shot, injured in downtown Toledo Thursday

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and 17th Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Toledo Thursday afternoon.

According to officers on scene, the victim was in his car when he was hit with at least one bullet. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity. So far, no suspects are in custody.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.