Toledo man behind bars, accused of starting fire at north Toledo apartment complex

Charles Hall-Miller is accused of setting fire to a unit at Regina Manor and leaving multiple messages to the person who lives there.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is behind bars after he was accused of starting a fire at a north Toledo apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Charles Hall-Miller allegedly set fire to a unit at Regina Manor and left multiple messages to the person who lived in that apartment stating he did so.

Flames broke out at the complex at around 6 a.m. and crews on the scene said everyone in the six-unit apartment was able to get out safely.

Hall-Miller faces multiple charges, including:

Aggravated Arson - Substantial Risk of Serious Physical Harm to Any Person Other Than Suspect

Aggravated Arson - Harm to Occupied Structure

Criminal Damaging/Endangering Property to Cause/Create Substantial Risk of Physical Harm

Domestic Violence - Knowingly Cause Belief of Imminent Physical Harm by Threat or Force

Menacing - Knowingly Cause Another to Believe Serious Physical Harm

Theft

We will continue to keep you updated.