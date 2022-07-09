Juvenile killed in west Toledo shooting, another juvenile hospitalized

Toledo police say the juveniles were in a car when they were shot.

A juvenile is dead after a shooting in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police.

Another juvenile was taken to the hospital.

Police taped off an area near the intersection of Berdan Ave. and N. Lockwood while they investigated.

TPD Lieutenant Dan Gerken said both of the juveniles were in a car when they were shot.

The condition of the injured victim is unknown at this time and there are no known suspects at this time.

This is the 29th homicide in the city this year. It is the 6th homicide in which a juvenile was killed.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 is working to gather more information about the shooting.