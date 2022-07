Police were investigating near the intersection of Nebraska Ave. and Miller St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police taped off a large area in a central Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night evening while they investigated a shooting.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Nebraska Ave. and North Miller St. around 9:15 p.m.

Police taped off a section from Nebraska and Miller to Blum and Miller while they investigated two vehicles that were in the road.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.