Man in critical condition after shooting in south Toledo

The shooting happened on the corner of City Park and Greene Street. The victim is described by police as an adult male.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in south Toledo Monday night.

The shooting happened on the corner of Greene Street and City Park in south Toledo, according to Toledo police. The victim is described as an "adult male" in critical condition.

His identity has not been released.

Our WTOL 11 photographer on the scene watched police take a person into custody, but no information was given about whether or not a suspect or suspects were arrested.

A man who lives down the street said in the 45 years he's lived in the neighborhood, he's never seen anything like this, as this is the second shooting in seven days to happen in the area of Greene Street.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

