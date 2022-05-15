x
OSHP: ATV drivers crash in central Toledo after fleeing from police

Troopers say they were trying to pull over two men for driving ATVs on a public road when the men took off.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were injured after crashing there ATVs in central Toledo after fleeing from police on Sunday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they attempted to pull over two ATVs just before 7 p.m. for  driving on the road when the drivers took off.

Troopers say they began tracking the male drivers on Detroit Ave. by helicopter helping to alert Toledo police of their location.

The suspects were seen driving together through multiple neighborhood streets, but ultimately split up.

One of the drivers crashed into the sign of Garden of Prayer Church on Ottawa Dr. near Bluff St.

The other lost control on the other side of the street.

Both of the drivers sustained minor injuries after the crashes. One of them was taken to the hospital.

The other was taken into custody.

Troopers say originally, they were pulling the men over for driving an ATV on a public road.

They will likely face charges for reckless driving and a failure to stop while fleeing.

