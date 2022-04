The pursuit was moving southbound on I-75 when the driver lost control at the Detroit Avenue exit and flipped over.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pursuit that ended late Sunday night was moving southbound on I-75 when the driver lost control at the Detroit Avenue exit and flipped over.

The driver was sent to the hospital for his injuries.

According to Toledo Police, they were chasing the driver because of reckless driving. The driver had struck another vehicle on Stickney Avenue, in north Toledo, and then entered the highway.