Man shot while getting out of the shower in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man getting out of the shower was shot by an upstairs neighbor Saturday.

Toledo police were sent to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Christian Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot call. According to a police report, a resident told them he was stepping out of the shower when he heard a noise and thought he had been shot.

The victim was wounded in the right shoulder. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the victim's ceiling. No one was home in the above apartment, but a bullet hole was found in that ceiling as well.

Officers moved another floor up and detained four people. One of them, 25-year-old Everette Draper, was arrested. Police claim Draper told them he was handling an AK-47 pistol when it fired.

The weapon was recovered.