West Toledo home shot at, cars set on fire early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after someone shot into a home and set two vehicles on fire in west Toledo early Wednesday morning, apparently targeting one family at two separate homes.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Doty Drive for reports of gunshots being fired. They found a home there had been struck several times with gunfire.

About an hour later, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews were called to the 4300 block of Truxton Place Drive to extinguish two cars that were on fire.

A woman at the home told police she saw a man she knew running from the scene of the car fires.

The woman at the Truxton Place Drive home is the mother of the man who lives in the Doty Drive home that had been shot at earlier, Toledo police said.

