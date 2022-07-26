x
Crime

Two juveniles recovering from hit-and-run Tuesday evening in east Toledo

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Nevada Street in east Toledo. The driver ran away and was later caught and taken into custody, Toledo police said.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two juveniles are recovering in the hospital from a hit-and-run Tuesday evening on Nevada Street in east Toledo.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the driver got out of the car and ran after hitting the two juveniles who were on a VEO scooter.

The driver was later caught by Toledo police and taken into custody.

Both of the victims suffered minor injuries, Toledo police said.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

