Pemberville 16 year old dies in motorbike crash Friday afternoon

Cole Genson was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is still under investigation, the Wood County Sheriff's Office said.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — A 16-year-old from Pemberville died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon, just west of the village in Freedom Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Cole Genson was traveling east on Rees Road, when he struck an SUV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV was seen by the EMS crews on scene and released.