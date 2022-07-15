One man killed Thursday in I-75 crash in Monroe County, Mich.

The crash happened on I-75 northbound, north of Ready Road in the village of South Rockwood.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One man was killed in a crash Thursday on I-75 northbound in Monroe County, Michigan, just south of the village of South Rockwood.

Boyd Burton, 71, was driving on the interstate north of Ready Road when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The crash was reported at 4:47 a.m. on Thursday. A press release said speed appears to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

The Berlin Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.

