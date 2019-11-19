MONROE, Mich — Neighbors of an apartment complex in Monroe were pretty shaken up after police say two officers were shot Tuesday morning on site.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Washington Arms Apartments in the 700 block of Washington Street.

Police say a maintenance man was at the apartment complex when a suspect, described as a 40-year-old male tenant, had contact with him.

When officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the uncooperative tenant, he fired his weapon and struck two officers. The officers then returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times, according to Michigan State Police spokesperson Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

Some residents who were inside the complex at the time of the incident said they heard an altercation in the highway followed by multiple gunshots. Many of them have been staying their apartments throughout the day.

Although they said the apartment complex does not have the best reputation, they didn't expect a shooting to break up.

"I woke up to a bunch of missed calls and text messages and then I looked out the window and seen all the cops and state troopers and stuff," Washington Arms Apartments resident William Campbell said.

"I didn't even realize what was going on at first. I mean, I know what gun shots sound like so I heard a couple but I didn't realize there was actually a shootout and cops got hit," a person who was in the apartment complex when the incident happened said.

Neighbors also added that aside from not expecting a shooting, they had never had any issues with gun violence in the apartment complex.