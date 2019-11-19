MONROE, Michigan — Toledo Police say two Monroe City Police officers were shot in Monroe Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Washington St.

Monroe Police Chief Charles McCormick IV says the officers were sent to an apartment complex after an armed adult male had an altercation with a vendor doing some work at the complex.

Police say a physical assault occurred with the male suspect and vendor and they were separated.

Officers arrived to the scene and met the armed tenant in the hallway. Chief McCormick says a struggle occurred and the suspect fired shots at the officers.

The officers were both shot in the leg.

Chief McCormick says one officer has been released from the hospital and the other officer is expected to be released from the hospital shortly.

Police say the suspect was shot more than once and was also taken to the hospital. His condition and identity is unknown.

The identities of the officers involved are not being released at this time; however, Chief McCormick says one officer is a supervisor of 17 years and one has been with the department for three or four years.

Monroe Middle School was on lockdown during the incident, but the lockdown has been lifted as the scene is secure.

Some areas around where the incident occurred are being blocked off to traffic while police investigating. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation, and Toledo Police are monitoring the situation to see if their services will be needed.