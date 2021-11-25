Police investigating shots fired, crash involving stolen car on Navarre Avenue in east Toledo

A heavy police presence is centered around the neighborhood of Navarre Avenue, Clark and Utah where shots were fired by the suspect who was in the car, TPD says.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are on the scene of an incident involving a shooting and car crash in east Toledo Thursday night.

A suspect crashed a stolen car into an occupied car in the 200 block of Navarre Avenue, according to Toledo police. Police say shots were fired by the suspect who was in the car before the crash but did not say who or what the suspect may have been firing at.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers did not confirm whether or not the suspect was in custody.

A woman and two children were in the car hit by the suspect and the children were taken by family to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution, family members told WTOL 11 reporters on the scene.

At this time, Toledo police say no one was injured from the shots fired or the car crash.

Several Toledo police officers were seen by WTOL 11 crews entering homes in the neighborhood around the crash and on nearby streets.

TPD says it is still very early into the investigation on what may have happened.

The scene remains active throughout the neighborhood.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will bring you the latest updates as we receive them.