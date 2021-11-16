SHOTS FIRED: Data shows where, when shootings are most common in Toledo

For the first of our three-day series, 11 Investigates went through more than 1,500 calls to the Toledo Police Department for shots fired. Here's what we uncovered.

1 in 3 calls between 12-4 a.m.

For today's installment, 11 Investigates documented every shots-fired call from January through August this year to find out when and where these calls originated, and where they’re coming from most often. Toledo police responded to more than 1,500 shots fired calls in that timeframe.

Over three days, our Shots Fired series will bring you a look at the data from Toledo police that pinpoints when and where violence happens the most, examine what tools are being used to track down violent perpetrators and show you the human side of who this gun violence ultimately affects.

Our 11 Investigates team has been poring over the statistics of these homicides - specifically shots-fired calls - to find any patterns to help our community stay better protected.

It’s news that’s not easy to share when another homicide grips a Toledo neighborhood.

Just after midnight on July 18, gunfire rang out in downtown Toledo. It would be one of the last sounds Stormy Clere heard before his death, along with his girlfriend’s tearful 911 call.

It was Toledo's 33rd homicide of the year.

The screams from the victim and those around are sounds all too familiar to Toledo police and families living in some parts of the city.

Police heard these calls 1,516 times in the first eight months of the year.

We uncovered that 512 of those calls - about one in three - occurred between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m.

Our dive into the data found a majority of shots-fired calls were reported on Saturdays and Sundays. Just over 20 percent - 310 calls -showed up on Saturdays.

Another 288 came on Sundays, which means nearly 40 percent of all shots fired calls in Toledo happen on weekends.