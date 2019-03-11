Multiple people were shot at an after hours club in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

This happened just before 3 a.m. at a club called "The Vision" located on Magnolia Street between Huron and Erie Street.

At this time, it is unclear how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.

Police have yet to say whether they have the shooter in custody.

WTOL will continue to keep you updated.

