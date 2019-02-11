TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure involved in the murder of Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel has been arrested again and is behind bars.

Sherman Powell, 31, was picked up by Oregon City Police on Friday on a charge of assault. Powell was booked into the Lucas County Jail and is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bond.

Powell was recently paroled after serving time for a variety of drug and weapons charges upon his arrest in 2007. Powell was with 15-year-old Robert Jobe the night that Jobe gunned down the Toledo Police officer 12 years ago.

Detective Dressel and his undercover partner had stopped Powell and Jobe in north Toledo to question them, but Powell and Jobe tried to run away. Jobe pulled a handgun and fired a single shot at officer Dressel which proved to a fatal wound to the chest.

Jobe was sentenced to life in prison, while Powell was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and other drug charges. He was paroled in 2018 and was charged this past week with assaulting his girlfriend while they were riding in a car traveling through the city of Oregon.

He remains at the Lucas County Jail.

Lucas County Sheriff's Office

