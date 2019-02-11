TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are trying to identify a man suspected of robbing Key Bank in west Toledo Saturday morning.

The man entered the bank, demanded cash, indicated he was armed and ran away after getting money from the drawer, according to police.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Tremainsville Road.

The man is 5'7", weighs 150 pounds and seems to be in his 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

