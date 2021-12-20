Three people shot during funeral in west Toledo

Toledo police say one person is in surgery. The funeral was for a recent shooting victim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Monday in west Toledo during a funeral for a recent shooting victim.

Toledo police told WTOL 11 none of the three victims sustained life-threatening injuries, but one was in surgery as of 2 p.m. The call came in about 12:45 as many units responded to River of Life Church on Upton Avenue.

According to the funeral director, two of the victims are funeral home employees. One was shot in the leg and one was shot in the torso.

The funeral director also said Monday's funeral was for Lawrenczel Taylor III, who was shot and killed on Dec. 9. The director said the funeral was over and people were leaving when the shooting started.