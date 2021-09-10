Toledo police investigate multiple weekend shootings

At least five people were shot this weekend in four separate incidents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating multiple shootings from over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Austin Street in north Toledo on Saturday about 3:15 a.m. after multiple gunshots were detected by ShotSpotter. Minutes later, two victims walked into St. Vincent's Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Willie Manning, 31, and Charles Beauford, 30, were listed in serious but stable condition, according to a police report. A woman reported her home on Elm Street was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Loxley Road in west Toledo for a person shot. William Darling, 30, was shot during a shootout with another man, according to a police report.

Darling drove himself to Toledo Hospital and is in stable condition. Three homes on Loxley were struck by gunfire.