TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested a woman on a felonious assault charge following an altercation that left her mother suffering from serious injuries.

Police say Georgia Moon, 22, struck her mother in the face with a brick on Sunday during a fight.

Moon's mother suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized, according to police.

Moon was charged with felonious assault in which the victim was seriously harmed.

She is out on bond and is due in court on March 3.

