TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police officials say 18-year-old Andrew Wheeler, the victim of a west Toledo shooting that happened earlier this month, has died.

Wheeler's mother says Andrew was shot in the neck.

She says one of Andrew's friends was at the house the day of the shooting and had a gun. The friend took a clip out and racked the gun, and there was still a bullet in the chamber.

The gun went off somehow, Andrew's mother said.

She said the boys were planning on playing Fortnite that day.

TPD says they will be working with the coroner and prosecutor's office to determine if and what charges will be filed.

