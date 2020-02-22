METAMORA, Ohio — Police arrested a Swaton man who is accused of entering Evergreen Middle and High School and striking a car in the parking lot when trying to flee.

A suspicious vehicle was seen driving around the parking lot Friday morning, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Police say a teacher and deputy who is assigned to the school identified the driver as Keith Seeman from Swanton.

Police say Seeman went back to the school and entered the building at the end of the school day and left, but when he began to flee, he struck a vehicle in the parking lot.

Swanton police officers were able to stop Seeman shortly after, according to the sheriff's office.

Seeman was arrested by the Swanton Police Department and the sheriff's office.

Police have not released Seeman's charges.

