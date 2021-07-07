Monroe officer shot in line of duty hopes to return to road patrol

Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot in the line of duty in May of 2020 after attempting to apprehend two alleged armed carjackers.

MONROE, Michigan — A veteran police officer is back to work at the Monroe Police Department, but in a limited capacity for now.

Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot in the line of duty in May of 2020 after attempting to apprehend two alleged armed carjackers, but she isn't allowing the traumatic incident to stop her from doing what she loves; serving and protecting the community.

"A never give up attitude in general is difficult to have when something this tremendously traumatic has happened, but it is who I am and it's what I believe in," Peterson said during a sit-down interview on Wednesday.

Peterson wants to continue being a patrol officer, a job she has done for the past 16 years and one she has wanted to do since high school.

After being shot, Peterson was unsure if her injuries would prevent her from returning to the road, but she's undergoing occupational therapy to prepare her for the possibility.

Peterson was shot twice while trying to apprehend two male suspects who police say had stolen a vehicle in the area of East Second and Winchester St. on a Sunday in May last year.

Peterson had found the vehicle on North Dixie Highway at Ternes Dr. But as she attempted to make a traffic stop and called out to the vehicle, police say one of the suspects, Kordney McDonald, of Ypsilanti, began shooting. Corporal Peterson was struck twice, at which point, the suspects fled on foot. They were later taken into custody and charged.

Peterson has undergone multiple surgeries. She still has a bullet lodged in her spine, and is attending rehab three times a week.

She says thank you to everyone who supported her, from right here in the area to far away.

"They weren't just rallying around me personally," said Peterson. "There are people out there that really respect and love law enforcement and those are the ones, I wish I could thank each one of them individually."

The second suspect, Kobe Falls of Monroe, will be sentenced Thursday afternoon, July 8 after pleading guilty to carjacking.

"I'm hoping because the passenger is so young that he can change his life and he can move forward and not make such awful decisions in the future," said Peterson.

McDonald is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and carjacking. He has a pretrial hearing on Friday, July 9.