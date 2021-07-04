One year later, community support for fallen officer Anthony Dia's family is still strong

On Sunday, a large group of people gathered at the Home Depot off Alexis Road where Officer Dia responded to his last call.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While Toledoans joined Americans all across the country to celebrate the birthday of the nation, they also paused for a moment to honor the one-year anniversary of TPD officer Anthony Dia's death.



A large group gathered at the Home Depot off Alexis Road on Sunday evening where Officer Dia responded to his last call.

Dia was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store while checking to see if a man was okay.

People there released paper lanterns into the sky to honor the fallen officer.

Dia’s wife and children, his mother and his father, Tony, were there to remember him as well as many of his brothers and sisters in blue.

One year later Tony is amazed at the community’s continued support.

"When I first pulled in, seeing all the police cars and all the people, I was like wow. I didn't expect this many people to show up. But I'm happy they did because it helps a lot with the grieving process,” said Tony.

Officer Dia's last words heard over police radio were "tell my family I love them."

Earlier in the week a news billboard was put up near the intersection of Secor and Central with the words from that radio transmission.