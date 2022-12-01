Toledo police arrest man on out-of-state warrant for indecent exposure to minors

Police took the 54-year-old Michigander into custody after he gave pursuit and attempted to bite an officer.

The Lucas County Warrant Squad contacted on-duty Toledo police officers around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening for assistance regarding an out-of-state felony warrant.

According to a report, police arrived at a motel on W. Alexis Road where they located 54-year-old Jeffrey Prielipp, who had a felony warrant for indecent exposure to minors out of Michigan. Crews attempted to take Prielipp into custody, but he resisted arrest, which led to a vehicle pursuit.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and remove Prielipp from the vehicle. Prielipp grabbed one of the officers and attempted to bite him, but was subdued and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Authorities then transported him to the Detective Bureau.

Per a report, the investigation is still pending.

