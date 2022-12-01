Suspect robs downtown Balance Pan Asian Grille, flees with $100

According to a police report, a suspect approached an employee at the register around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were responded to the N. Summit Street location at approximately 10:13 a.m. Wednesday morning. An employee said he was standing at the cash register, preparing to open the business for the day when an unknown suspect entered through the unlocked front door and approached him.

The employee stated the suspect flashed a firearm from his waistband and demanded the money in the cash register. The employee complied and gave the suspect $100 dollars. The suspect then fled the scene on foot in the direction of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The suspect is described as a male wearing "yellow construction or firefighter-style overalls, a black hooded sweatshirt, white tennis shoes and a medical face mask."

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect involved, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

