West Toledo vape store robbed by man carrying gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo vape store was robbed Tuesday by a man carrying a gun.

Toledo police responded to Black Castle Glass & Vape on Monroe Street about 4 p.m. for a robbery call. A store employee told police a male wearing a mask and khaki jacket entered the store and demanded cash, according to a police report.

The suspect showed the employee a gun in his waistband. The suspect grabbed cash from the register and fled in a black Nissan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.