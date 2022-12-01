Monroe County detective arrests two in snow blower theft Wednesday

Detectives observed two suspects load a snow blower into a vehicle during an undercover operation.

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection with a snow blower theft Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, a detective was conducting an undercover investigation at approximately 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of W. Albain Road in Monroe Township regarding unauthorized credit card purchases involving a snow blower.

During this investigation, the detective observed two male suspects pull into the driveway of the residence under observation and load the snow blower into a white GMC Arcadia SUV before leaving the residence.

The detective, along with a second detective and a deputy from the Uniformed Services Division, attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled and led officers on a short pursuit.

The vehicle eventually stopped in a parking lot gas station on S. Dixie Highway near Dunbar Road, where officers took the two suspects into custody and recovered the snow blower.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported in a press release that the suspects' names would be withheld pending an arraignment on the charges of Fleeing and Eluding, and Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property.



Authorities ask that anyone who has additional information regarding this investigation to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

