Maumee bank robbed Tuesday

MAUMEE, Ohio — The FBI is searching for two men who robbed a Huntington Bank in Maumee Tuesday.

The men entered the Hungtington Bank on at 597 W. Dussel Dr. shortly before noon, the FBI said.

The first suspect approached the teller counter, demanded money and said he had a weapon. Bank employees gave the man an undisclosed amount money in a package that also included a dye pack.

The first suspect then fled along with a second suspect who had been waiting in the bank's vestibule.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 19-25 years old, about five-feet, five-inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with the number 1987 on them, a gray stocking cap, tennis shoes and a back mask.

Authorities believe the pair escaped in a white sedan.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Maumee Police Department at (419) 897-7040. Callers can remain anonymous.

