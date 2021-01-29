Downtown Toledo PNC Bank robbed by male threatening violence in a note

TOLEDO, Ohio — The FBI is seeking clues in a bank robbery that took place Friday afternoon at the PNC Bank branch on Madison Avenue downtown.
The bank was robbed at 1:19 p.m. by a lone white male who presented a note threatening violence, the FBI said.
The man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a younger white male, approximately in his late 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin to average build. He wore a zippered jacket with a dark hoodie underneath, a blue medical mask, jeans and winter gloves.
Law enforcement is seeking the public's assistance in the identity of the unknown suspect in surveillance photos.
Tips can be provided to the FBI Toledo Resident Agency or the Toledo Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous, reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.