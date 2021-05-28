x
West Toledo bank robbed Friday morning; suspect at large

Credit: FBI
The FBI and Toledo Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday morning at Premier Bank on Central Avenue in west Toledo.

According to the FBI's Cleveland Division, a white male entered Premier Bank, 2920 Central Ave., just before 11:30 a.m. and demanded cash. Police say he threatened the use of a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, about 5-foot-9, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, white undershirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

