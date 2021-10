Kim Frostad-Vandyke is wanted in connection with an aggravated arson on the 3200 block of Maple Street on Friday.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is seeking help locating a woman wanted in connection with an arson on Friday.

Kim Frostad-Vandyke is wanted in connection with an aggravated arson on the 3200 block of Maple Street on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.