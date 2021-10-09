A fire damaged two condominiums early morning Saturday in west Toledo

The condominiums are located on Graham Street

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Saturday morning a fire occurred in west Toledo damaging two condos on Graham Street.

A structure with two condominiums on Graham Street was on fire. Toledo Fire and Rescue say they saw fire coming out of the front window of one of the condos.

The residents of the condominiums were not home at the time of the fire. The front condo was damaged by the fire and the back condo was damaged by the smoke.