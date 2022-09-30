Man with 'loaded firearm', knife arrested outside Autism Model School Thursday

Police said they found the suspect on school property after he allegedly tried to enter the school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police responded to a call from the Autism Model School in north Toledo.

According to a report, school officials told police a man was on school property attempting to enter the building. They also stated he had a large knife hanging out of his pocket.

While the Autism Model School went into lock down for safety purposes, police located the suspect in the immediate area. They arrested 63-year-old Monte Prosser, who had both a kitchen knife and a loaded firearm in his possession.

