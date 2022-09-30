x
Crime

Man with 'loaded firearm', knife arrested outside Autism Model School Thursday

Police said they found the suspect on school property after he allegedly tried to enter the school.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police responded to a call from the Autism Model School in north Toledo. 

According to a report, school officials told police a man was on school property attempting to enter the building. They also stated he had a large knife hanging out of his pocket. 

While the Autism Model School went into lock down for safety purposes, police located the suspect in the immediate area. They arrested 63-year-old Monte Prosser, who had both a kitchen knife and a loaded firearm in his possession. 

