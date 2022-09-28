x
Crime

Toledo police Operation B.L.A.S.E.R. nets 27 guns, 169 arrests

The purpose of the Toledo Enhancement Area Method is to improve the quality of life for Toledo residents. B.L.A.S.E.R. started Sept. 6.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police seized nearly 30 firearms and arrested over 150 people during Operation B.L.A.S.E.R., the department's fifth targeted enforcement operation.

Results from the operation:

Guns seized: 27

Search warrants executed: 6

Dollar Amount of drugs seized: $41,085

Persons arrested: 169

Citations issued: 487

DUI arrests: 6

Parking tags issued: 141

Curfew sweeps conducted: 1

Bike/foot patrol hours: 84

Gun safety programs: 4

Gun safety billboards: 4

Gun locks distributed: 31

Community meetings: 1

Junk/abandoned cars towed: 100

Blighted properties/city referrals: 125

Truants processed: 50

