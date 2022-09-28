Toledo police Operation B.L.A.S.E.R. nets 27 guns, 169 arrests

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police seized nearly 30 firearms and arrested over 150 people during Operation B.L.A.S.E.R., the department's fifth targeted enforcement operation.
The purpose of the Toledo Enhancement Area Method is to improve the quality of life for Toledo residents. B.L.A.S.E.R. started Sept. 6.
Results from the operation:
Guns seized: 27
Search warrants executed: 6
Dollar Amount of drugs seized: $41,085
Persons arrested: 169
Citations issued: 487
DUI arrests: 6
Parking tags issued: 141
Curfew sweeps conducted: 1
Bike/foot patrol hours: 84
Gun safety programs: 4
Gun safety billboards: 4
Gun locks distributed: 31
Community meetings: 1
Junk/abandoned cars towed: 100
Blighted properties/city referrals: 125
Truants processed: 50