Two teens arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming

According to police, 18-year-old Vanard Shelton and 19-year-old Edward Spikener brought a loaded AR-15 rifle and pistol to a Bowsher parking lot Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have arrested two teenaged men following an incident with a rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.

Those who observed the incident contacted police immediately, stating that a person was waving a rifle around on school grounds.

According to police, the first suspect, Edward Spikener, 19, brought a loaded AR-15 style rifle and pistol onto the Bowsher property. During the homecoming dance, Spikener allowed a student to take pictures with the weapons.

The second suspect, Vanard Shelton, 18, had a loaded and ready AR-15 style rifle in his vehicle that he was seen with on the school's property. Shelton then fled from the police, leading them on a lengthy vehicle pursuit, Toledo police said.

The pursuit eventually ended and both suspects were taken into custody by police.

Police said the rifle was recovered without incident.

