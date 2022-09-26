x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two teens arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming

According to police, 18-year-old Vanard Shelton and 19-year-old Edward Spikener brought a loaded AR-15 rifle and pistol to a Bowsher parking lot Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have arrested two teenaged men following an incident with a rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.

Those who observed the incident contacted police immediately, stating that a person was waving a rifle around on school grounds.

According to police, the first suspect, Edward Spikener, 19, brought a loaded AR-15 style rifle and pistol onto the Bowsher property. During the homecoming dance, Spikener allowed a student to take pictures with the weapons. 

The second suspect, Vanard Shelton, 18, had a loaded and ready AR-15 style rifle in his vehicle that he was seen with on the school's property. Shelton then fled from the police, leading them on a lengthy vehicle pursuit, Toledo police said.

The pursuit eventually ended and both suspects were taken into custody by police.

Police said the rifle was recovered without incident.

We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

More local headlines from WTOL 11

RELATED: Ohio leaders discuss gun violence, arming teachers at latest 'What's the Issue'

RELATED: Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday

RELATED: 15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Family believes man attacked in downtown Toledo was victim of hate crime

Before You Leave, Check This Out