Man shot and killed one day after councilperson, mothers of victims call for 48 hours of no gun violence

Toledo Police say the victim was found on Blum St. in south Toledo on Saturday evening.

Just one day after a group of mothers who lost children to gun violence and a Toledo City Councilperson called for a 48-hour stop to gun violence in the city, another person was shot and killed.

According to Toledo Police, a black male was found shot with at least one gunshot wound in the 800 block of Blum St. in central Toledo just after 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Lucas County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.