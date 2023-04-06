x
Crime

Man indicted on three murder counts in death of Bowling Green woman, unborn child

Jimmy David Cole was named as a person of interested last week following the death of Alicia Rose.
Credit: Bowling Green Police Division
Jimmy David Cole, 29, of Bowling Green, is a person of interest in the death investigation of 23-year-old Alicia Rosa in Bowling Green on March 30.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A man named last week as a person of interest in the death of a 23-year-old Bowling Green woman was indicted Thursday for murder.

Jimmy David Cole was indicted on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. He was arrested last week on parole violations following the death of Alicia Rose.

According to the indictment, one of the counts of murder is for causing the termination of Rose's pregnancy. Police said the two were in a relationship.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office, Rose was stabbed to death. The child she was carrying is believed to have been Cole's.

Rose was found dead last Thursday. A GoFundMe is set up for her here.

