Bowling Green celebrates a thriving business community with free business expo

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green's Chamber of Commerce celebrated a thriving business community by hosting their first ever Public Business Expo, at the Wood County Fairgrounds Pratt Pavillion on Saturday.

During the 6-hour event, businesses new and old shared information about their place in the community.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce say their goal is to continue supporting the Bowling Green community and creating ways to help local businesses.

"It's so important that people shop local. All these small businesses, the people coming out to see them, they really get a good experience of meeting these people who they may be doing business with," said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the BG Chamber of Commerce.

For their part, business owners say it's important for people in the community to support local businesses as a way to support the community in general.

"So, the reason why we're here at the expos, is we're just here to share what we do for the community to let the community know that we're here and we are proud to just be here and in the community we're very proud of this," said Keith Seiler with the Northwest Ohio Tractor pulling association.

Those who participated were happy with how the event was put together.

"It's just a nice venue that we had today that we were able to bring everybody together to give a one stop shop for all of our community members to come visit to know what services that we have here in Bowling Green and Wood County and to be able to utilize those to improve their life, their home, and their health," said Teri Laurer with the Wood County Hospital.

Business owners say Bowling Green, being a college town, that welcomes in thousands of new visitors and residents every year, is a unique place to open a business.

"I've been in town for a long time 42 years, so it's great spot for a new business to enter you've got such a wide mix of your customer base," said Kent Kokomoor Elite Collegiate apparel Owner. "You've got the town and then you also have the university students. So, you get kids from 18 on up to you know elderly and it's just a really good mix."

The business owners offered advice on how new businesses can thrive in the city.

"My advice a new business owners would just be to get out there and network as much as you can get to know your community because they're going to be one of your biggest sources of referrals. It's that word of mouth," said Taylor Rose, owner of Fit body Boot Camp.

Members of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce said they plan to host the Business Expo annually.

"I hope the people that have come out have met other businesses that they didn't realize were here in Bowling Green; things that we have available," said Hinkelman. "You know that they can do anything they want in Bowling Green and to support those businesses is just key to me."

More than 70 businesses attended to expo. With food, demonstrations and prizes, the family friendly was free to the public.