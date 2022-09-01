Fight at Cock n Bull restaurant leaves person with life-threatening injuries Thursday

Police found an individual unconscious in the street upon arrival.

Toledo police responded to a fight early Thursday, shortly after Cock n Bull closed. Crews arrived at 2:15 a.m. and found a 43-year-old person unconscious in the street. They were transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The nature of the injuries was not released and police continue to investigate .

It is not known if there are any suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WTOL 11 for updates.