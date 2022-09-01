x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo

Toledo police said the person's injuries are not life-threatening. The victim was shot in the 3300 block of North Erie Street.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Wednesday night in the 3300 block of North Erie Street in north Toledo.

Toledo police said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide

RELATED: Lenawee County Sheriff's deputy charged for shooting suspect in April incident

RELATED: Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide

Before You Leave, Check This Out