TOLEDO, Ohio — A 21-year-old has been charged with murder after being accused of shooting and killing a man in west Toledo last year.

According to police, Dionte Perry, 21, allegedly shot 21-year-old Tavion Belcher on Nov. 23. The incident occurred on the 1800 block of Westland Gardens Road. Belcher was transported to Toledo Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Perry was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

