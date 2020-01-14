TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the leg Monday night.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Parkside just after 7 p.m.

When police arrived on scene they found Andra Crisp laying inside a home with a gunshot wound to his left leg. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

At this time, Toledo police have no suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

