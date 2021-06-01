Major drug bust removes $448,400 worth of drugs off Toledo streets

Destiney Gay, 21, and Jerell Coleman, 22, were arrested and charged with more than ten offenses.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledoans face multiple charges after a major drug bust in the west side.

The search warrants were executed on a home in the 800 block of Underwood and 900 block of Broer in the Scott Park area neighborhood on Jan. 4.

Destiney Gay, 21, and Jerell Coleman, 22, were arrested and charged with more than ten offenses, including drug trafficking, four felonies of the first degree and more.

Detectives found and confiscated:

2 kilos of crystal meth worth $160,000

2.5 kilos of meth powder worth $200,000

1.5 ounces of fentanyl worth $8,400

50 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $80,000

Police say for perspective, the tip of a pen can contain about .1 oz of fentanyl which is enough to kill a human.

A stolen AR-15 and a pistol were also found.

"Drug investigations take hundreds and hundreds of man-hours and take time," Toledo Police Department Spokesperson Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said, "Frequently people become upset or angry that they're calling in tips and they don't think anything is being done. We can assure you that our vice operations are working day and night and around the clock to take drugs off the streets of Toledo and out of the hands of residents."

Coleman's court case continues next week and Gay's court case continues at the end of the month.